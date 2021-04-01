Shawn Mendes joins Halle Berry & other stars in new ad campaign for Flow Spring Water

Tommy Agriodimas for Flow Alkaline Spring Water

In 2019, Shawn Mendes was named “sustainability ambassador” for Flow Alkaline Spring Water, which comes packaged in environmentally friendly cartons, not bottles. Now, he’s joining other celebs in starring in the brand’s Spring 2021 ad campaign.

The campaign features Shawn, as well as some of the brand’s other celebrity investors and shareholders, including Halle Berry, NBA star Russell Westbrook, Black Eyed Peas member Taboo and model Paloma Elsesser.

“I am so excited to be a part of a campaign and company that celebrates and supports the positive effects of choosing sustainably sourced and packaged water,” says Shawn in a statement.

Describing himself as “one of millions of young people passionate about creating a better future for our planet,” Shawn also notes that Flow has teamed with his charity, the Shawn Mendes Foundation, to provide grants to those who are working for clean water access and conservation.

Shawn and his girlfriend Camila Cabello have been keeping it low-key lately. The two have been spotted walking their dog, Tarzan, and Camila said a week ago that she’s been “cooking, reading and writing songs.” Neither has commented on that scary report of a home invasion a few days ago, during which Shawn’s car was reportedly stolen.

So happy to continue my partnership with @FlowHydration with a campaign celebrating a more sustainably sourced & packaged water. @shawnfoundation & I have teamed up with Flow to give Wonder Grants to young activists focused on clean water & conservation https://t.co/HYbIIrUBB6 pic.twitter.com/IhaNLZTB4m — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) April 1, 2021

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.