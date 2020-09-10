Shawn Mendes institutes Toronto International Film Festival award, will perform at 2020 TIFF Tribute Awards

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Canadian star Shawn Mendes will perform at the 2020 TIFF Tribute Awards, an offshoot of the Toronto International Film Festival.

The awards will air September 15 on CTV and everywhere CTV content can be found online, according to the Toronto Sun. As part of Shawn’s involvement, the Toronto International Film Festival has instituted a new honor, The Changemaker Award, which will be presented by Shawn’s charity foundation. A $10,000 cash prize will be awarded to a Festival film that focuses on social change.

The Toronto Sun quotes Shawn as saying, “I’m so excited for the Shawn Mendes Foundation to be partnering with TIFF to give this new annual Changemaker Award at the Festival, to support filmmakers that are tackling world and social issues with their films.”

“It’s important now more than ever that we lift up the powerful voices of creatives who are helping inspire change,” Shawn added.

The honorees at this year’s virtual TIFF Tribute Awards include Kate Winslet, Anthony Hopkins, composer Terence Blanchard and directors Chloe Zhao, Mira Nair and Tracey Deer. Presenters include Olivia Colman, Ava DuVernay, Colin Farrell and Jodie Foster.

The actual Toronto International Film Festival runs from today through September 19.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.