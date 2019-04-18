Shawn Mendes gets rejected from Dublin bar, goes to McDonald’s instead

ABC/Image Group LA

Sorry, Shawn Mendes -- no Guinness for you.

The 20-year-old singer was turned away from a bar in Dublin, Ireland earlier this week, even though the legal drinking age there is 18.

In a fan-captured video of the incident, one of the bouncers at Bruxelles [brew-ZELLE] pub explains to a dejected Shawn that many bar managers have their own age restrictions after certain hours.

“OK, thank you. Wow,” Shawn said before walking away. “All right, bye. I tried.”

Shawn, who had just finished a concert at Dublin’s 3Arena, then did the next best thing: He went to McDonald’s. He reportedly ordered a Happy Meal and posed for a bunch of selfies with fans there just after 3 a.m.

The Canadian singer told Rolling Stone last year that he typically only drinks in his home country.

“I just don’t drink in America. I get it all out when I go home,” he said. “I don’t find it frustrating because I care about alcohol. I care about time with friends in bars.”

He added, “I’m being denied a social experience, not an alcoholic beverage. I wish I was allowed to just go in the bar and drink a pop, because then I would at least be there with everyone and I wouldn’t have to be in my hotel while everyone else is at the bar.”

Shawn officially turns 21 in August.

