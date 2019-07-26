Shawn Mendes featured on Chance the Rapper’s new album

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAShawn Mendes has landed a surprising guest appearance on Chance the Rapper’s new album The Big Day, out today.

The singer joins the rapper on a bouncy dance track called “Ballin Flossin.”

“Cant believe I get to be a part of this album @chancetherapper,” Shawn tweeted. “you’re truly the best man thank you! #BallinFlossin.”

Chance tweeted back, "SHAWN YOU ARE AN AMAZING TALENT WITH A RARE GIFT."

Also appearing on Chance’s 22-track debut studio album are Nicki Minaj, Timbaland and Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon.

