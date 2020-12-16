Shawn Mendes explains why Camila Cabello is his "person"

Jeff Kravitz/AMA2019/FilmMagic for dcp

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are spending the holidays together in Shawn’s hometown of Pickering, Ontario, and he tells People that he was “counting down the minutes” until the day she could head home with him. He also tells People that he knows that Camilla is his “person.”

“I don’t know why, but I just know that she is,” Shawn explains. “I think that your person really just has to be your best friend, and she has been that for so many years now. She is so unapologetically diving into love, and she really taught me what it is to be vulnerable and honest and true in a relationship.”

“She’s really so brave and courageous in love,” he adds. “I’m constantly learning from her.”

Shawn says being true to himself also extended to his new album, Wonder. As he tells People, “That’s always the hardest part, telling the truth, and I really feel like this one hits that on a lot of levels. During those three months in lockdown is when I really started to go inward and write down my feelings about what I wanted to say with this album.”

But while lockdown was good for him creatively, Shawn says he’s anxious to get out and play for his fans in real life.

“I’m obviously hoping coronavirus can start to make its way out and we can get back and play some shows because I’m dying to see everyone’s face in person again,” he says of his plans for 2021. “And no more Zooms!”

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.