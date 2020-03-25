Shawn Mendes donates $175,000 to hometown pediatric coronavirus relief

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The Shawn Mendes Foundation hopped on board the train of organizations doing their part to help those in need amid the COVID-19 pandemic by donating $175,000.

Shawn Mendes shared the inspiring news with his social media followers on Tuesday.

"The @shawnfoundation & I have been working to find ways to best support COVID-19 relief efforts, and to direct our resources to where we can make a difference." Mendes' Instagram post began. "We've made a donation to @sickkidsvs hospital this week to help support the urgent screening and prevention of COVID-19 in my hometown of Toronto."

He added that, in addition to the lump sum, all donations to The Shawn Mendes Foundation for the next month will go directly toward hospital and relief efforts around the world by the World Health Organization.

In a statement obtained by Variety, SickKids CEO Ted Garrard shared his appreciation for the timely donation.

“We are so grateful to Shawn and The Shawn Mendes Foundation for their continued support of SickKids Foundation and our hospital here in Toronto,” he said.

