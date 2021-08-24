Shawn Mendes, Doja Cat join lineup of performers for MTV VMAs

Courtesy MTV

Shawn Mendes and Doja Cat have been added to the lineup of performers for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

Shawn will be singing his latest single, “Summer of Love,” while Doja will deliver an “eye-capturing performance” of a yet-to-be-announced song. Shawn is up for the Best Pop honor this year, while Doja is vying for five awards, including Video of the Year and Artist of the Year.

Twenty One Pilots also will be performing, along with Chlöe — one half of Chloe x Halle — who will be making her solo debut.

The new acts will join previously announced performers Olivia Rodrigo, Lorde, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Nas X, Foo Fighters and Camila Cabello.

The 2021 MTV VMAs will air live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on September 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

