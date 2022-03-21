Shawn Mendes debuts new song “When You’re Gone” at South by Southwest showcase

Hutton Supancic/Getty Images for SXSW

Over the weekend, Shawn Mendes gave fans a preview of his upcoming Wonder tour with a special showcase at the South by Southwest Festival in Austin, TX.

According to Billboard, Shawn performed a brand-new song during the showcase: “When You’re Gone.” He also posted a video of himself on Instagram talking about the track and playing it. He says the song is about breaking up with someone and not realizing that now you don’t have anyone to call when you’re “in a panic attack” or “on the edge.”

“It’s like, ‘I’m actually on my own, and I hate that,'” Shawn says. “That’s my reality.”

Shawn also performed another song about a breakup, “It’ll Be Okay,” which he released last year as a standalone single after he split with Camila Cabello.

“I was completely not expecting the amount of love and support for this one,” Shawn told the audience, according to Billboard. “I truly believe that songs can be a true form of healing and come at moments for me when I need to hear them most. This is one of those songs for me and I’m just so happy that people have connected so much.”

Shawn kicks off his long-awaited Wonder tour later this year.

