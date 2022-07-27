Shawn Mendes CANCELS tour

“It breaks my heart to tell you this, but I promise I will be back,” the singer wrote this morning in an announcement.

Shawn Mendes sadly canceled his “Wonder: The World Tour” to focus on his mental health.

“As you guys know, I had to postpone the past few weeks of shows since I wasn’t totally prepared for all the toll that being back on the road would take on me. I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away. After speaking more with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I’ve never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger. I unfortunately have to cancel the rest of the tour dates in North America, and the UK/Europe. We are hopeful that I might be able to pick up with the rest for the dates after some much needed time off, but at this time I have to put my health as my first priority. This doesn’t mean I won’t be making new music, and I can’t wait to see you on tour in the future. I know you all have been waiting so long to see these shows, and it breaks my heart to tell you this but I promise I will be back as soon as I’ve taken the right time to heal. I love you all and thank you all so much for supporting me and sticking by my on this journey…”

See Shawn’s personal note here.

Fans who purchased tickets to the tour are expected to receive refunds on their original method of payment.

We admire Shawn for his courage and fully support his decision. Get well soon!