Shawn Mendes breaks the Internet again with latest Calvin Klein ad & pics

Brian Ziff

Brian ZiffShawn Mendes is back at it, unveiling half-naked photos and a video of himself from his Calvin Klein campaign.

In the video, Shawn stands alone on a stage, in the middle of what looks like huge jewelry box set on its edge.  The camera zooms in and we see he's wearing nothing but a pair of white boxer briefs. As he poses, we can see his insane six-pack and, um, other parts of him. "Iconically Calvin Klein," he says in the voiceover.

In the photos, Shawn poses in his boxer briefs, in jeans and a denim jacket, and in a pulled-up t-shirt, once again showing off his abs.

The only Calvin Klein ad in which he's clothed is called "Shawn Mendes Speaks His Truth #MYCALVINS." In that one, Shawn walks along a reservoir, while a large wall in the background flashes home movies of himself as a kid.

"I think the real strength is putting yourself out there. Whether that’s in your music or just life in general," he says. "I’m vulnerable, and I think that’s a good thing.”  

"I think the younger version of me would be pretty proud," he adds. "I speak my truth in my Calvins.”

"Had such an amazing time shooting this campaign," Shawn captioned one of the videos.

Shawn's celebrity friends responded to his postings in a variety of ways: Demi Lovato left fire emojis, Ryan Tedder wrote, "That’s the last time loan u my Calvins," and John Mayer wrote, "I would have loved to comment on this, but my Fruit of the Loom contract prevents me from doing so." His longtime collaborator Teddy Geiger simply wrote, "Oh my."

As for the fans, one wrote, "Every girl is pregnant all of a sudden." Another added, "...with twins." And a guy fan noted, "I’m pregnant and I don’t even have a uterus."

