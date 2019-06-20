Shawn Mendes and Carly Rae Jepsen up for Canada's Polaris Music Prize

Island Records

Island RecordsShawn Mendes and Carly Rae Jepsen are up for this year’s Polaris Music Prize, Canada’s prestigious award for album of the year.

Shawn’s 2018 self-titled album and Carly Rae’s new release Dedicated are among the 40 albums to make the long list. A jury of music journalists, bloggers, broadcasters and other music media will whittle that down to a 10-album short list, which will be announced on July 16.

The winning album, judged solely on its artistic merit, will be announced at the Polaris gala on September 16 at Toronto’s The Carlu and will be live streamed on CBCMusic.ca/Polaris.

The winner gets $50,000. The other nine artists in the top 10 will each receive $3,000.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.