Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello smooch all over Toronto, but still haven't confirmed romance

Despite their spicy MTV Video Music Awards performance last month, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello still haven't made their romantic relationship official.
Entertainment Tonight reports that the pair was spotted smooching all over Shawn's hometown of Toronto and being generally all lovey-dovey. Paparazzi caught them holding hands as they walked into Toronto's Early Bird restaurant.
Prior to their dinner date, the two were also seen making out in a nearby park. Shawn's in Toronto for his tour-ending stadium gig at Rogers Centre.
Despite all this PDA, the two have yet to confirm their relationship.
A fan posted a video on Twitter of the moment when she asked Mendes before his Sunday performance in Connecticut if his love life has recently changed.
Mendes cryptically responded, "Honestly, I wanna say I wanna talk to you guys about this stuff but it’s not just me in the relationship. There’s another person involved. I can’t say things that I feel... It’s not just me deciding, you know?"
Stay tuned.
