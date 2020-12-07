Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello release surprise duet of "The Christmas Song"

John Shearer/Getty Images

Camilla Cabello and Shawn Mendes made the holidays a little merrier by releasing a surprise duet of the beloved classic “The Christmas Song.”

The couple explained that they recorded their new single to help “spread love and kindness.”

“This has been such a crazy year with so many challenges. This holiday season, it is more important than ever to spread love and kindness to everyone,” Cabello, 23, expressed Saturday on Instagram. “Shawn and I wanted to send all our love to you amazing humans so we put together something special.”

The “Havana” singer also revealed that their ballad will double as a charity single, saying every stream will “support those in need right now.”

Cabello furthered that she and Mendes donated $100,000 to Feeding America, an organization that is providing meals to families in need across the country.

The former Fifth Harmony member then urged her fans to consider supporting the charity as well, saying, “It would make our holidays if you went on their website and donated to one of their sectors and help out your community!”

“Let’s make our little corner of the world more beautiful today,” Cabello encouraged, who also wished her fans a “very safe and merry holiday.”

“The Christmas Song” is available now as part of the holiday deluxe version of Mendes’ new album Wonder, which dropped Saturday. Besides featuring “The Christmas Song” as a bonus single, it also includes Mendes’ live performance of “Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You,” which he performed for BBC Live.