Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's sweet gesture accidentally makes Demi Lovato feel ancient

ABC/Paula LoboReceiving a surprise bouquet of gorgeous flowers in the mail would make any girl feel special. Except Demi Lovato. She felt downright old after receiving hers.

The "Confident" singer revealed on her Instagram Stories Wednesday that Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello surprised her a beautiful bouquet of colorful roses. Unfortunately, once she took a peek at their card, her appreciation quickly turned into a reminder that she's in her late 20's.

"Hey Demi, we're thinking of you," The sweet card begins, "talking about how much you inspired us when we were kids. Love, Shawn & Camila."

Demi quickly honed in on one particular phrase and hilariously reacted on her Stories, "This card is so f****** sweet and cute.. and I also feel old now." She finishes, "but it's totally worth it because this is so thoughtful. Thank you guys so much!"

Lovato was 16 when she made her Disney Channel debut in 2008 the movie musical Camp Rock. After some mental math, that means that Camila, 22, and Shawn, 21, were only 11 and 10-years-old when it premiered. That being said, Demi isn't that much older than the couple.

It's unknown why Lovato was the lucky recipient of that lovely bouquet, but it definitely gave her a big smile.

