Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's "Senorita" hits number one on "Billboard" Hot 100

Island RecordsUndeniable chemistry pays off. Rumored real-life lovebirds Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with their steamy duet “Senorita.”

It marks Shawn’s first-ever number one on the chart and Camila’s second, following 2018's “Havana.” Before “Senorita,” which came in at number two last week, Shawn had peaked at number two with his solo song “If I Can’t Have You” in May.

Shawn and Camila’s previous duet, “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” made it to number 20 in the Hot 100 chart in 2016.

Billie Eilish’s “bad guy” drops to number two this week, after ending the record-breaking 19-week reign of Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road." Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” rises to number three and “Old Town Road” is knocked down to number four this week.

