Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello surprise healthcare workers in Miami with Cuban sandwiches

ABC/Image Group LAShawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are showing their love to healthcare workers with a whole lot of Cuban sandwiches.

The couple, who have been quarantining together in Camila’s hometown of Miami, sent a special food delivery to the healthcare team at Miami's Jackson South Medical Center on Friday.

The Miami Herald reports they placed the order for 200 Cuban sandwiches -- made of pork, ham, Swiss cheese, mustard and pickles -- at El Rinconcito Latino restaurant, totaling $1,280.

It’s not the first act of kindness from the couple while in quarantine. The two surprised patients at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C. with a virtual visit last week, chatting with some young fans individually and answering their questions.

Camila and Shawn will also be taking part in this Saturday’s One World: Together at Home special to celebrate healthcare workers and support the global fight to end COVID-19. The special airs across multiple networks and platforms, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

