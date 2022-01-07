Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello spotted together months after split

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Are Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello on the path of reconciliation? While the jury is still out on that, paparazzi have snagged photos of the two recently walking side by side with their dog, Tarzan.

TMZ obtained the pap photos and video, which shows the former couple taking a sunny stroll in Miami, Florida, on Thursday. Shawn was holding onto Tarzan’s leash as Camila walked next to him. They weren’t walking super close to one another, but they did appear cordial.

The two adopted Tarzan together in November 2020 and regularly shared photos or stories about the goofy pup over the years. Most recently, the golden retriever was credited for helping Camila compose her recent single, “Don’t Go Yet,” when he crashed a jam session.

Shawn and Camila announced back in November via Instagram Stories that they were no longer together and released a joint statement that read, “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for another as humans is stronger than ever.” They also said at the time that they “will continue to be best friends.”

