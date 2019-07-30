Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello spotted smooching in Miami

ABC/Mitch HaasethLooks like things are heating up between Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.

The “Señorita” duet partners engaged in some steamy PDA while in Miami, Florida on Monday. As seen on People, they were snapped kissing each other while taking a dip in the ocean. They were later seen holding hands as they walked along the boardwalk.

The two have been rumored to be dating ever since they debuted the sexy music video for “Señorita.” Shortly after the video came out, news broke that Camila had split with her boyfriend Matthew Hussey.

Ever since then, Shawn and Camila have been spied getting cozy in various different locations. The two, who have been friends for years and also collaborated on 2015’s “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” were previously spotted holding hands in Los Angeles and spending the Fourth of July together. They were also seen kissing at a cafe in San Francisco.

