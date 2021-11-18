Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello split after two years, continue to be “best friends”

John Shearer/Getty Images

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have called it quits after two years, although the “Señorita” singers continue to be “best friends.”

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” Mendes and Cabello shared in announcements on their respective Instagram Stories.

“[W]e started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends,” they continued. “[W]e so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

The announcement comes as somewhat of a shock, considering the couple, who recently marked the Spanish ritual Día de los Muertos — Day of the Dead — dressed in matching folklorico outfits.

The 24-year-old “Havana” singer acknowledged that her relationship with Mendes, 23, started in 2019, and they had been nearly inseparable since. However, Cabello admitted their relationship had its ups and downs with a 2020 Instagram post that read in part, “It’s not as simple as it looks in pictures sometimes. sometimes, it’s messy and uncomfortable and ugly lol. But there’s nothing like the pull, the FORCE that is love.”

Camila also told Glamour the couple sought couples therapy in an effort to improve their relationship.

Unfortunately, the Cinderella star’s relationship with Mendes didn’t have a storybook ending.

