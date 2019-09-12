Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello post video showing how they "really kiss"

ABC/Mitch Haaseth

ABC/Mitch HaasethCamila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are, apparently, really hurt over fans' criticism of how they kiss in public. They say it hurts their feelings.

So, Shawn and Camila posted a video of how the two really suck face. And 'suck face' is, by far, the most appropriate way to describe the Instagram post.

Shawn prefaces the video with a call out to Twitter fans that say he and Camila "kiss like fish."

"So, we wanna show you how we really kiss," he say, before the two slowly, and romantically, lean toward the other.

Camila then shoves her tongue into Shawn's mouth and -- well, the two hit adult comedy tier as they over-exaggerate their makeout session, complete with grunting and moaning for a full 14 seconds before Camila breaks away, laughing.

It should be noted that, in the background of this bizarre video, is a collection of liquor bottles, several bottles of wine, and more. Liquid inspiration for the video, perhaps?

So now the world knows that Shawn and Camila really can kiss like fish.

You're welcome?

