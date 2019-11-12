Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello make out at LA Clippers game

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello saw a lot of action at the L.A. Clippers game Monday night -- just not on the court!

The two were photographed making out and engaging in general PDA throughout the game at the Staples Center. When they weren’t kissing, they were cuddling in each others’ arms or gazing into each others’ eyes.

To be fair, they’re probably just making up for lost time. Shawn just wrapped the Australia/New Zealand portion of his tour this past Saturday. Camila, meanwhile, has been busy readying her sophomore solo album, Romance.

On Sunday night, the two attended Julia Michaels’ ‘90s-themed birthday party together.

Shawn resumes the next leg of his tour in Brazil on November 29.

