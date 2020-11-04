Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are dog parents now

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are now parents.. to an adorable new puppy named Tarzan.

On Tuesday, Mendes, 21, showed off their new blonde pup on Instagram with a snapshot of Cabello, 23, snuggled with the pooch in in her lap. He also shared videos of their drive home with their new family member, as well as, them playing with Tarzan at home.

The “Wonder” singer captioned the post, “Hi Tarzan,” followed by a red heart and puppy dog eyes emoji.

Neither pop star has clarified what breed Tarzan is but its looks resemble that of a Labrador or Golden Retriever.

Tarzan is just the latest addition to the couple’s gang of furry friends. Cabello already has three pups of her own — a Shih Tzu named Leo, a chihuahua named Eugene and a German Shepherd named Thunder.

By Danielle Long

