Sharon Stone reveals Britney Spears reached out to her for help in 2007

Stone: Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb; Spears: John Shearer/WireImage

Earlier this month, Britney Spears posted a slideshow of women who she said have “truly inspired my life.” Among them was actress Sharon Stone, and now the Oscar-nominated star has revealed why Britney might have chosen her.

Appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday, Stone revealed, “Britney wrote to me a very long and important, poignant letter during a very difficult time in her life, about the time when…she shaved her head, wanting me to help her. And I was in a very difficult time of my life, and I couldn’t help myself.”

The Basic Instinct star added, “It’s very hard to be a very successful woman and not have everyone controlling you.”

Stone, who’s supported Britney on social media in her bid to change her conservatorship, noted, “The thing with Britney Spears is so out of control and so awful. And certainly, I can say it’s been very out of control and very awful more than once in my life, and I have certainly had it.”

“It’s very complicated to take control of your life,” Stone continued. “It’s very hard to get control of your finances.”

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.