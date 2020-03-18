Sharknado….One Of The Worst Movies Ever Made?! I BEG TO DIFFER!

Come on guys….can we come together on this?! The Sharknado series has got to be one of the best in the history of film making! The comedy, the commitment of the actors pretending it’s all real, the cameos, the ridiculousness of it all! THEY’RE GREAT!!!!

However…..

A website has put together a March Madness-style bracket to determine the worst movie ever made . . . but unfortunately, they didn’t go all the way and start with a field of 64 movies.

Instead, there are only 16 . . . 8 classics and 8 modern movies.

The eight classics are: “Plan 9 from Outer Space”, “Jaws: The Revenge”, “Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever”, “Batman and Robin”, “Troll 2”, “Reefer Madness”, “Wild Wild West”, and “Battlefield Earth”.

The eight modern bad movies are: “The Room”, “Sharknado”, “Birdemic”, “Catwoman”, “Cats”, “Jack and Jill”, “The Happening”, and “Transformers: Age of Extinction”.

Check out the bracket here! Maybe watch them all while you’re at home and judge for yourself!