Shaquille O’Neal and Papa John’s think you deserve a bigger slice of pizza.

The two have teamed up for the Shaq-a-Roni pizza. The pizza has the biggest slice ever from Papa John’s with extra cheese and pepperoni. The extra-large pizza is cut into 8 slices instead of 10 to make the pieces bigger.

O’ Neal is on the board for Papa John’s and is also a franchise owner. Have you tried it yet? How was it?