Shania Twain on influencing AMA Artist of the Decade Taylor Swift: "I'm very honored…I'm proud of her"

ABC/Image Group LAShania Twain closed the American Music Awards Sunday night with a medley of her hits, but she told ABC Audio that she was also proud to see Taylor Swift named the Artist of the Decade. After all, Taylor's has always cited Shania as one of her main influences.

Asked how she felt about having such an influence on Taylor, Shania told ABC Audio on the AMA red carpet, "Well, I'm very honored. You know, I've always really cared about how I affects people, how I influence people."

"It matters to me to be a positive influence and to encourage independence, independent thinking, unique artistry...do your own thing," Shania added. "And Taylor has done that all the way."

"She is her own person, her own woman. She's extremely talented and I'm proud of her," Shania went on. "I'm proud to see her, I've watched her evolve...we've all watched her evolve!"



Shania will kick off her new Las Vegas residency, Let's Go!, at Planet Hollywood on December 6.

