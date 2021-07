A judge has ruled Shakira must face trial in Spain over tax evasion.

She is accused of avoiding $16 million (US dollars) in taxes in Spain. She is also accused of 6 offenses that could result in jail time if convicted. The claim is she stopped paying taxes for the years 2012, 2013 and 2014.

Shakira has countered that she did not live in Spain during those time periods, she lived in the Bahamas.