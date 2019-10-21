Shakira covers Green Day's "Basket Case," and Billie Joe Armstrong approves

ABC/Randy Holmes

ABC/Randy HolmesDo you have the time...to listen to Shakira cover "Basket Case"?

Over the weekend, the "Hips Don't Lie" singer shared an Instagram video of herself performing a stripped-down, impromptu rendition of the Green Day classic, with her producer strumming an acoustic guitar.

"Me, being a basket case with my producer," she wrote in the caption.

The video caught the attention of Billie Joe Armstrong, who re-posted it along with a heart emoji and multiple exclamation marks. Shakira then responded in the comments with a heart of her own.

Green Day bassist Mike Dirnt also replied to Shakira's original video with a heart, music note and "rock on" emoji.

While you ponder whether or not Shakira will perform "Basket Case" at the Super Bowl in February, you can listen to the punk trio's new songs "Father of All..." and "Fire, Ready, Aim," which will appear on their upcoming album Father of All..., due February 7.

