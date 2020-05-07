Shaggy to release 20th anniversary edition of 'Hot Shot,' with new version of "Angel," featuring Sting

CherrytreeMusic Company

CherrytreeMusic Company It's hard to believe it's been 20 years since we all first insisted, "It Wasn't Me."

Shaggy is marking the 20th anniversary of the release of Hot Shot -- his 10-million-selling album that featured that song, as well as "Angel" and "Luv Me, Luv Me" -- with a new version called Hot Shot 2020. It features updated versions of those big hits, as well as never-before-heard tracks.

“For Hot Shot 2020, I wanted to modernize songs like 'It Wasn’t Me,' 'Angel,' 'Luv Me, Luv Me' and take them to turbo, along with my other hits: ‘Boombastic’ and ‘Oh Carolina,'" Shaggy explains. "We retained their original energy and brought in different vibes while exploring some sounds we’d never tried before.”

Starting Friday, you can pre-order Hot Shot 2020 and get access to two new songs, including a version of "Angel (Hot Shot 2020)" featuring Shaggy's pal, Sting. The two won a Grammy in 2019 for their 2018 reggae album 44/876. Sting also appears on the song "Primavera" on the album.

The other new song you'll get is the update of "It Wasn't Me," featuring Rayvon, the guy who originally sang on "Angel." Other tracks of note include Shaggy's covers of Eddy Grant's '80s classic "Electric Avenue," and "Under the Sea," from the film The Little Mermaid.

Shaggy will appear on The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart on Monday night.

Here's the track listing for the new deluxe version of Hot Shot 2020:



"Hot Shot (Hot Shot 2020)"

"It Wasn’t Me (Hot Shot 2020)" feat. Rayvon

"Luv Me Luv Me (Hot Shot 2020)" feat. Amber Lee

"Angel (Hot Shot 2020)" feat. Sting

"Keep’n It Real (Hot Shot 2020)"

"Primavera (Hot Shot 2020)" feat. Sting

"Buk-In-Hamm Palace (Hot Shot 2020)"

"Oh Carolina (Hot Shot 2020)"

"Electric Avenue (Hot Shot 2020)"

"Caribbean Plans (Hot Shot 2020)" feat. Rani

"Boombastic (Hot Shot 2020)"

"Strength Of A Woman (Hot Shot 2020)"

"Under The Sea (Hot Shot 2020)"

"Hey Sexy Lady (Hot Shot 2020)"

"Electric Avenue (Hot Shot 2020)" (Dave Audé Remix)

"Under The Sea (Hot Shot 2020)" (Dave Audé Remix)

"It Wasn’t Me (Hot Shot 2020)" feat. Rayvon (Dave Audé Remix)

"Algorithmo" (Cherry Cherry Boom Boom Version) -- Shaggy, with Willie Peyote & Don Joe

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.