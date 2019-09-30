SHAED teases a "whole vibe" on headlining tour: "It's like a movie"

ABC/Randy Holmes

If simply having dreams about jumping on a trampoline isn't enough stimulation for you, then it may be time to catch SHAED live. The Washington, D.C. trio -- lead vocalist Chelsea Lee and multi-instrumentalist twins Spencer and Max Ernst -- launches a headlining tour Monday in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Speaking to ABC Audio, Lee describes how the band designed their live show to be a "streamlined experience."

"It's not, you know, 'Here's one song,' and then, 'Here's a totally different song,'" she explains. "I feel like we try to really make it a whole vibe, so that people come there, and it's like a movie, essentially."

But the main appeal of the SHAED live show, as the Ernst brothers will tell you, is Lee's voice.

"Not to hype up the singer, Chelsea, here," Spencer says, "but I think [fans] say, like, they love the music, the recorded music, and then when they see Chelsea live and you can hear voice in person, they just really respond to that."

Of course, Spencer may be biased, given that he and Lee are married.

The shows will, of course, feature SHAED's breakout hit "Trampoline," with which Lee and the Ernsts have been able to tinker live.

"I think the nice thing about 'Trampoline' is it really works well in any format," Spencer explains. "So, with the live show, Chelsea can go off more on certain runs and stuff like that, but also, it really works well as just an acoustic song."

"Songwriting is something that we've all done for a long time," he adds. "We feel really good about that song, it just kind of works in all different types of ways."

As previously reported, a new version of "Trampoline" was just released this week, featuring vocals by former One Direction member ZAYN.

