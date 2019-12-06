SHAED & Sting join forces on new Steve Aoki song, "2 in a Million"

Ultra Records

Ultra RecordsIn what feels like a real-life version of musical Mad Libs, SHAED and Sting guest on a new track from Steve Aoki.

The track, called "2 in a Million," features the "Trampoline" trio's lead vocalist Chelsea Lee duetting with the Police frontman over a beat from the superstar DJ. You can download the collaborative tune now via digital outlets.

"We all grew up listening to Sting and The Police," SHAED says. "He was a huge influence on all of us so when Steve approached us with the collab it was a no-brainer. We had the best time working with Steve and Sting and really love this track."

All three acts are featured in the "2 in a Million" video, which is streaming now via YouTube. You'll also be able to hear the track on Aoki's forthcoming album, Neon Future IV.

SHAED will close out their breakout year with a performance on the West Coast portion of Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020, airing December 31 on ABC.

