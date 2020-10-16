SHAED shares new song, "No Other Way"; debut album dropping in 2021

Photo Finish Records

SHAED has premiered a new single called “No Other Way.”

The track, which is available now via digital platforms, was written and recorded by the “Trampoline” trio in their home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These past 6 months have been a struggle for us all, filled with anxiety, disappointment, and uncertainty,” SHAED says in a statement. “We wrote this song as a reminder to live in the moment, which is the only thing we can control.”

“No Other Way” is the first preview of SHAED’s forthcoming full-length debut album. The currently untitled effort will arrive on April 16, 2021.

By Josh Johnson

