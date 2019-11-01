SHAED reveals the fantastical origin of their unusual name

Credit: Shervin Lainez

Credit: Shervin Lainez Since "Trampoline" has become a such a smash hit for Washington, D.C. trio SHAED -- made up of lead vocalist Chelsea Lee and multi-instrumentalist brothers Max and Spencer Ernst -- maybe it's time that you learn the fantastical story of the group's name.

"We all live together, and we kinda pass around books like a book club," Lee tells ABC Radio. We found this book that we really loved called [The] Name of the Wind. It's part of a series...[a] fantasy novel."

In The Name of the Wind, by author Patrick Rothfuss, there's an entity called a 'shaed,' spelled just like the band's name.

"It's a cloak woven by a goddess, and it's made out of shadow and light," Lee explains. "So we really liked that concept, it was very cool."

Lee and her band mates are big fans of other fantasy series, too.

"I love Harry Potter, and I love Lord of the Rings," she says. "This fantasy novel in particular is kind of a combination of the two."

SHAED, who recently released a new version of "Trampoline" featuring Zayn Malik of One Direction, will wrap up their headlining tour November 6 in Vancouver, B.C., followed festival appearances in Mexico City and Ft. Lauderdale, FL.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.