SHAED details debut album, 'High Dive'; listen to new song "Part Time Psycho" featuring Two Feet

Photo Finish Records

SHAED‘s debut album officially has a title and a new release date.

The 11-track effort is titled High Dive, and will arrive May 14, about a month after the initially announced April 16 release date. A portion of the proceeds from album sales and pre-orders will be donated to the mental health organization Teen Line.

High Dive features the previously released tracks “No Other Way” and “Once Upon a Time,” as well as the duet version of the hit “Trampoline,” featuring ZAYN. Another album cut, a collaboration with Two Feet titled “Part Time Psycho,” is available now for digital download.

“All of us are part time psychos,” SHAED says. “Feeling anxiety, pressure, confusion, and sadness is normal. But bottling these feelings up can be dangerous.”

“It’s OK to admit when you’re struggling. It’s OK to feel a little psycho,” the trio adds. “YOU ARE NOT ALONE. And you never will be. We hope that sharing this song about our own struggles helps normalize the ups and downs we all experience, and sparks more conversation about mental health.”

Here’s the High Dive track list:

“Dizzy”

“Osaka”

“Part Time Psycho” feat. Two Feet

“High Dive”

“I Know Nothing”

“Once Upon a Time”

“Colorful”

“Trampoline” feat. ZAYN

“No Other Way”

“Wish We Had Longer”

“Visible Woman”

“Six in the Morning”

By Josh Johnson

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.