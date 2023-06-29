Seven new Harry Styles figures to debut in Madame Tussauds locations worldwide

Handout/Helene Marie Pambrun via Getty Images

Want to meet Harry Styles?

Madame Tussauds is giving fans the opportunity to do the next best thing — meet a lifelike wax figure of him.

On Wednesday, June 28, Madame Tussauds announced that seven new figurines of Styles will launch worldwide across several of their locations on July 17.

The @madametussaudsusa Instagram account posted a video announcement for the upcoming figurines, featuring a photo slideshow of several of Style’s looks over the years.

“Not one, but SEVEN new Harry figures are coming this summer. Let the countdown begin,” the caption reads.

While the selected outfits are still under wraps, Madame Tussauds has teased that the figures will sport “head turning looks from recent years, with iconic concert costumes, flamboyant tour outfits and red-carpet showstoppers all featuring in the stellar line up,” according to a press release.

The seven figurines of Styles will be distributed among Madame Tussauds locations in Hollywood, New York, London, Amsterdam, Berlin, Singapore and Sydney, making it the company’s biggest launch since they released their Lady Gaga figurines in December 2010.

