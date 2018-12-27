Seth Rogen Just Ruined Part of ‘Home Alone’ for the Whole World!

Thanks to Seth Rogen, a little part of our childhood has been shattered. If you’re familiar with Home Alone, then you’ll remember that Kevin McCallister put in a VHS tape of Angels With Filthy Souls.

The movie helped him order pizza and keep the burglars that were trying to rob his home away, but as Rogen revealed on Twitter, he thought the movie Kevin was watching was real. “My entire childhood, I thought the old timey movie that Kevin watches in Home Alone (Angels With Filthy Souls) was actually an old movie,” Rogen tweeted. Other users were shocked at the news, even Captain America a.k.a. Chris Evans was crushed, “It’s not?” Chris responded.

Did you think the movie Kevin was watching in Home Alone was a real movie?