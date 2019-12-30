Set your alarms: Here's exactly when Justin Bieber's dropping something new

Def Jam RecordingsLast week came the news that Justin Bieber would be releasing a new single, "Yummy," this Friday, January 3. But now he's revealed more details of additional drops -- although it's not clear if they're singles, announcements or even an entire new album.

Justin tweeted, "December 31 noon... January 3... January 4 noon... #2020."

He's apparently considerate enough to not make us wake up early for anything on New Year's Day, but at least we'll be heading into our New Year's Eve celebrations with -- something.

In addition to the single, "Yummy," Justin also released tour dates last week and confirmed the 2020 arrival of his first album since 2015's Purpose, though no release date was given. He also teased an upcoming documentary, but again with no details.

