Serial burglar wanted by police and women everywhere?!

Well it looks like we have another “hot” criminal trending on the internet.

His name is Jonathan Cahill and he is wanted on burglary charges in the U.K.

Authorities posted a bulletin with his picture on it, asking for the public’s help in locating him but instead received several flirty comments baiting Cahill to victimize them.

One commenter wrote “Daddy I’m in love with a criminal.”

While another wrote where exactly he could find her spare key.

There were 95,000 related comments, you get the point.

He his now in custody after his mugshot went viral. Won’t be surprised though, if after serving his time, he ends up with a reality show or as a male model.

Hey its happened before.