“Seoul Town Road”: Lil Nas X teams up with BTS’ RM for another “Old Town Road” remix

Columbia Records

Columbia RecordsThought Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” couldn’t get any bigger? Think again.

The singer has teamed up with K-pop superstars BTS for yet another remix of the chart-topping tune, titled “Seoul Town Road.”

The song begins with BTS member RM singing a reworked version of the “Old Town Road” chorus that relocates the song from the American South to the South Korean capital. Lil Nas X and RM then switch off verses.

The cover art for the song even got a revamp: One of the two horses is now colored purple, which is the color associated with BTS and their fan ARMY.

The version of “Old Town Road” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus has spent 16 weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, tying it with "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber and "One Sweet Day" by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men for the most weeks spent at number one.

However, this new remix pretty much ensures that "Old Town Road" will remain at #1 for an additional week, setting the all-time record.

As for whether we can expect any more “Old Town Road” remixes, Lil Nas X tweeted, “last one I PROMISSEE.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.



