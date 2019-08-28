"Señorita" is Spotify's most-streamed global song of the summer

Island RecordsMuch like their relationship in real life, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s “Señorita” really brought the heat this summer.

The song is officially Spotify’s most-streamed global song of the summer. Since its June release, the duet has racked up more than 565 million streams, and it’s been on top of Spotify’s Global Top 50 chart for eight weeks in a row.

“I just wanna say thank you so much for making ‘Señorita’ the song of the summer on Spotify,” Shawn says in a video message. “Camila and I are absolutely overwhelmed with the support. We love you.”

Coming in at number two on the most-streamed song of the summer list is the Ed Sheeran/Justin Bieber collab, “I Don’t Care.”

The remix of Billie Eilish’s “bad guy,” featuring Bieber, is at number three and the record-breaking Billboard chart-topper “Old Town Road,” by Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, is number four. Rounding out the top five is “Callaita” by Bad Bunny and Tainy.

