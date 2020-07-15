Seniors Citizens Recreate Classic Album Covers

This is sooo cool, I want one!

Seniors in homes have been on tight lockdown since Rona got here. They are the most vulnerable and can’t even have family visitors.

Robert Speker, an activities coordinator at the care facility Sydmar Lodge in England, got creative to keep residents entertained and uplifted.

“I did the project to make them happy and I think the models’ families have enjoyed it, with even grandchildren posting about their grandparents, but the risks of Covid means they could be in lockdown for a long time and I want to make it a good time,”