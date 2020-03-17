Self-quarantining Pink shares piano lesson, daughter's daily schedule with fans

Andrew MacPherson

Like so many of us, Pink is self-quarantining at home with her kids, and she's posted several videos on Instagram sharing how she's spending her time, and creating a detailed schedule for her daughter as well.

Pink says she's created a schedule for her eldest child, eight-year-old daughter Willow, to follow while they're at home, making sure that she's getting in academic time, exercise, creative time, quiet time, chores and more.

Pink notes that Willow is "very excited about" the "free TV time" she's built onto the schedule," and adds, "Then bedtime at eight or nine -- depending on if you don't fight with your brother!" Pink's son Jameson is three.

Addressing her fans, Pink says, "I send you my love and support. Thank you to our health care workers. I love you...And this is a crazy time, but we have each other. So let's figure out a way to talk to each other and connect and be kind. And I'll do my best to be kind too."

"I love you all. We're gonna get through this," she continues. "Just...if you can stay home. No playdates. Just stay home."

In another video, Pink announces she's going to learn how to play the piano "once and for all," and then delivers a beautiful rendition of Bob Dylan's song "Make You Feel My Love," which seems to indicate that she already knows how to play the piano quite well.

