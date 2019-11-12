“Selena: The Series” Is Coming To Netflix!

Netflix will tell more of the late Selena’s story. And Selena is being played by Rosita from The Walking Dead!!! PERFECT!!!

Selena: The Series focuses on the singer’s rise to fame and the changes that took place within her family.

Christian Serratos (Rosita) will play Selena Quintanilla. The preview clip shows her looking over the script and transforming into the superstar.

Netflix has planned six one-hour episodes to tell the story. The series will air in 2020.

How many programs do you have waiting in your Netflix queue?