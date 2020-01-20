Selena Gomez's "ultimate dream" may surprise you

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAWhen musicians think about what might be their ultimate accomplishment, they probably think of Grammys, gold and platinum albums, number-one hits and sold out tours. But Selena Gomez says her longtime goal actually has nothing to do with any of that.

In an video interview with London's Capital FM, Selena is asked to reveal her ultimate dream, and she admits that it's "to save people's lives."

"My ultimate dream is that I am able to save people's lives through something, whether it's a song, music, or if it's me just speaking about the troubles and the trials and tribulations that I had gone through," she says.

"That would be my goal. I'd rather be remembered as someone who has helped...that I could be a voice for others who maybe don't know what's going on or what they're feeling," she adds. "That's what I hope."

During the interview, Selena is also asked to name a song she wishes she'd written. She has two, and they're both by Adele.

"I would have wanted to do either 'Send My Love (To Your New Lover)' or 'Hello,'" Selena says. "I will never touch an Adele song in my life. I would never try to sing it. But I would say those were two that I was like, 'Man! I love that so much, and I wish I had written something like that.'"

She also says that the song that most reminds her of where she's from is Miranda Lambert's award-winning country hit "The House that Built Me," and the first song she remembers loving is "I Hope You Dance," the country/pop crossover hit by Lee Ann Womack.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



