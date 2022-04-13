Selena Gomez’s TV series ‘Only Murders in the Building’ nominated for a Peabody Award

Craig Blankenhorn

Selena Gomez‘s Hulu series Only Murders in the Building previously was nominated for Golden Globe, Screen Actors’ Guild and Critics’ Choice Awards, but now it’s up for an even more prestigious honor: a Peabody Award.

The Peabody Awards recognize the most “compelling and empowering stories” of 2021 in broadcasting and streaming media, including TV, podcasts, radio and online. Only Murders, which Selena executive-produces as well as stars in, is nominated in the Entertainment category, and its competition includes Hacks, Dopesick, Pen15, Station Eleven, Reservation Dogs, Bo Burnham: Inside, The Wonder Years, Yellowjackets and We Are Lady Parts.

The winners will be named during a “virtual celebration” running from June 6 through June 9 via the Peabody Awards’ social channels.

Only Murders in the Building, whose second season premieres June 28, stars Selena, Martin Short and Steve Martin as three residents of the same upscale New York City apartment building. All three are true-crime fans, and when a murder takes place in their building, they team up to create their own podcast…and solve the crime.

