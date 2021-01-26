Selena Gomez's second Spanish-language track, "Baila Conmigo," out Friday

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

After releasing her first Spanish-language song, “De Una Vez,” earlier this month, Selena Gomez is ready for numero dos.

Her second Spanish-language track, “Baila Conmigo,” which she teased at the end of the “De Una Vez” video, will be out on Friday, January 29. The title in English means “Dance with Me.”

The song features Rauw Alejandro and Tainy, and is available to pre-save now.

On Monday, Selena posted a glamorous photo of herself flanked by oranges with the caption “Próximamente,” which means “soon” in Spanish, seemingly teasing that new Spanish music was coming.

Spotify retweeted that post with the watching eyes and dancing girl emojis.

By Andrea Tuccillo

