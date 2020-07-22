Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty makeup line will help support mental health

Sophie Muller

Selena Gomez is using her new Rare Beauty makeup line to not only make fans feel beautiful, but also to help make them feel better mentally.

The line is establishing the Rare Impact Fund, the goal of which is to raise $100 million over the next 10 years to help provide mental health services for underserved communities. One percent of all sales will go to the fund, in hopes of helping to increase access to mental health resources. Mental illness impacts one in five adults in the U.S. each year, according to Rare Beauty.

“I’m so grateful to be surrounded by a team that’s helped make the Rare Impact Fund a reality,” says Selena in a statement. “Since the brand’s inception, we wanted to find a way to give back to our community and further support people who needed access to mental health services, which have had a profound impact on my life.”

She adds that her brand is “focused on helping people feel more connected to one another and less alone in the world,” and notes that the fun “will make a direct impact on many lives and, ultimately, make a difference in the world.”

The Fund is also partnering with corporations, other charities and non-profits to help reach its $100 million goal — one of the largest philanthropic efforts in the world to be focused on mental health.

“I’m proud of the work we’ve begun to do with our partners to offer these services to anyone who needs support,” says Selena.

Along with the Fund, Rare Beauty has also set up the Rare Beauty Mental Health Council, made up of expert advisors who will guide Rare Beauty’s strategy.

By Andrea Dresdale

