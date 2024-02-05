Selena Gomez’s pal says she “really won” with Benny Blanco

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Last year, Selena Gomez surprised fans when she confirmed her relationship with producer and songwriter Benny Blanco via a series of comments on social media. Now that the two have made their public debut, Selena’s friend Nicola Peltz says he’s a keeper.

Speaking to People at the premiere of her directorial debut, Lola, Nicola, who’s married to Brooklyn Beckham, said she and her husband go on double dates with Selena and Benny.

“Benny is so incredible. We love him so, so much. And he is also an incredible cook,” said Nicola. “Brooklyn and him love to cook and Selena and I were like, ‘Wow, we really won this.'”

Benny’s cooking is more than a hobby: He’s coming out with an actual cookbook, Open Wide, later this year. He says, “I made this cookbook to teach you everything I know about food, cooking, and throwing the greatest dinner party of all time.”

Prior to her relationship with Benny, Selena had joked about being in a “throuple” with Nicola and Brooklyn.

