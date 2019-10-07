Selena Gomez's pal Francia Raisa previews the singer's new music

Francia, who two years ago donated her kidney to Selena, tells Entertainment Tonight that she's heard Selena's new music, and that the songs had her "shaking my a** a lot."

Selena's new project is expected to be released sometime this year.

Recalling her 2017 decision to give Selena one of kidneys, Francia tells ET, "It was a decision that was very faith-based...it just kinda happened coincidentally, but I don't believe in coincidences. I believe that that's God's way of remaining anonymous."

