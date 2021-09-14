Selena Gomez’s ‘Only Murders in the Building’ picked up for season two

Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

Selena Gomez’s murder-mystery Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building, has been picked up for season two.

The series, in which Selena stars alongside comedy greats Steve Martin and Martin Short, debuted as the most-watched Hulu Original comedy on its premiere day on August 31. It was also the most-watched comedy on premiere day across all streaming video-on-demand titles ever on the platform.

Only Murders in the Building has been a critical success as well, maintaining a 100% Certified Fresh Rotten Tomatoes score.

“So ready for this!! Season 2!!!” Selena wrote on her Instagram Story Tuesday.

Only Murders in the Building follows three true crime-obsessed strangers who come together when a crime occurs in their own apartment building. A new episode debuts today.

And in other singers who are also actors news, Olivia Rodrigo’s Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series has been picked up for season three.

